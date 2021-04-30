Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:STBI remained flat at $$19.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

