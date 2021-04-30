Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.67. 60,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.81. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

