Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $310.57. 13,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

