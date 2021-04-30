Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,574 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.58% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $37,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 189,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 47,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

