Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.23. 28,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

