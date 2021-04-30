Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.23. 28,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit