Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 847 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

CRM traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $231.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

