Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

