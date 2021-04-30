Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,096.

Brian Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Lock sold 60,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Lock sold 9,800 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$6,860.00.

CVE SMN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 358,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$39.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

