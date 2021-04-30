SunCoke Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

