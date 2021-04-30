Sunesis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 534,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

