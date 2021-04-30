Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.
Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.