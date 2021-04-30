Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

