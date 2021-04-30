Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.
Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a market cap of $401.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
