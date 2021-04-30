Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a market cap of $401.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

SGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.