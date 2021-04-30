SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. 161,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $290.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.86%.

In related news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at $31,609,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSSS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

