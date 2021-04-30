Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRO. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $959.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

