SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.