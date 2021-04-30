SVB Leerink Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $860.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $859.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 29,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.