Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

