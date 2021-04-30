Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

