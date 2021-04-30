Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Sylo has a total market cap of $20.62 million and $1.01 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004137 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

