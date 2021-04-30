Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.27.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

