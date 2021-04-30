T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. 1,324,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

