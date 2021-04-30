Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

