Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TH stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

