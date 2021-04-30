Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,544,543 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

