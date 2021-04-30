TC Energy Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.23. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Insiders purchased a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

