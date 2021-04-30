TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

