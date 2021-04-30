TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TEL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

