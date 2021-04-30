TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEL. UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

