TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.