Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $31.50 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 210,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,557. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.