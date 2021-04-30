Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 9,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

