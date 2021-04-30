TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

