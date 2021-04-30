Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 2,639,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

