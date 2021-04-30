Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. 52,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

