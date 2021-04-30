Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

