Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,812. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

