TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGO. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$5.62 on Monday. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraGo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.