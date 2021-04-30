TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGO. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$5.62 on Monday. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
