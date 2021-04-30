Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day moving average is $654.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

