Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 231.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $695.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.40 and a 200-day moving average of $654.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

