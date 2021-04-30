Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.