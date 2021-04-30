Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

