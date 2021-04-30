TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,791. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

