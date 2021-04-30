The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,239. The Bancorp has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

