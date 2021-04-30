The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $63.69. 1,253,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.