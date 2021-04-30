The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Acquires £45,900 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,620 ($60.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,508.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,462.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

