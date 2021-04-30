The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

