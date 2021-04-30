The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.51. 369,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,273. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

