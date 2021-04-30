The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $233.52. 328,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,273. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

