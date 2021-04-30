The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CG traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.66. 1,226,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,653. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last quarter.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

