The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

CLX stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. 4,473,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

